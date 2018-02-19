Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary, which released on February 16, has failed to open on a good note. It has become the actors' lowest opening movie as it didn't do any wonders in its first weekend.

Aiyaary opened with Rs 3.36 crore and saw a slight growth on Saturday with Rs 4.04 crore as the day-2 collection. The Sunday business remained disappointing.

The day 3 collection of Aiyaary is Rs 4.30 crore. If it struggles to earn this week, then soon the movie will be out of the theatres.

#Aiyaary fell flat on Sun... Growth in biz was missing... Weekend biz is lower than #AGentleman [₹ 13.13 cr] and #Ittefaq [₹ 16.05 cr]... Overall, lacklustre... Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.04 cr, Sun 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 11.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018

Aiyaary's review was also not pretty impressive. It got mixed reactions from all quarters, however, Manoj Bajpayee was highly appreciated.

According to our assumptions, Aiyaary's business is suffering because of big movies which released before and along with it.

The first movie that made it suffer was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Because of the period drama, the spy-thriller that has a patriotic vibe shifted its date from Republic Day to February 9. This was the foremost reason that Aiyaary lost its feel.

The second movie was PadMan, which was earlier releasing on January 25, but Bhansali's request made Akshay Kumar postpone his movie to February 9. So, to avoid a clash with PadMan, Neeraj Pandey shifted its date to February 16. This made Aiyaary lose more audience and hype around it almost died.

The third movie that took over the box office and didn't leave space to breathe for Aiyaary is Black Panther. This Hollywood Marvel flick is currently ruling markets all over the world. And Indians are big Marvel fans, thus, Aiyaary got majorly affected by it.

These three movies destroyed Aiyaary's business. Padmaavat and PadMan are still running strong in theatres, so, now we have our doubts whether Sidharth-starrer will have screens in the coming days or not.