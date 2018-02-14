Bollywood movie Aiyaary is finally releasing this Friday, February 16. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet and Manoj Bajpayee, the movie is expected to open to a decent response at the box office.

According to our prediction, Aiyaary will earn Rs 5 crore (approximately) on its opening day. It will definitely beat the first-day collection of Sidharth's previous movie, Ittefaq (Rs 4.05 crore).

Some of it depends on the word of mouth after the first show. Aiyaary's once-biggest competitor PadMan is running at the box office at a snail's pace. Only Padmaavat has managed to do good business after being released in 2018.

We wonder whether Aiyaary will be able to witness a good run at the box office or not.

Firstly, it has been postponed more than once, which might not create much curiosity among viewers. Secondly, a big Hollywood movie – Black Panther – is also releasing this weekend.

These might affect the opening and weekend collection of Aiyaary. However, the trailer gives a hint that the film is a promising one. Sidharth and Manoj are sharing screen space for the first time in Aiyaary, while the Student of the Year actor's chemistry with Rakul is amazing.

Aiyaary is currently in the number one position on IMDB's list of most anticipated Indian movies.

Aiyaary showcases Sidharth Malhotra as the loyal and obedient officer Major Jai Bakshi, who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh, played by Manoj Bajpayee. An interesting turn of events leaves the audience intrigued as to what leads to the two being pitted against each other.

Aiyaary also has Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.

Plan C, Friday Filmworks and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) present are presenting the Neeraj Pandey-directed Aiyaary. It is produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Motion Picture Capital.