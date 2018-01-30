Of late, rumour has been doing the rounds in social media that Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh and Baahubali star Rana Daggubati are more than just "good friends". The dating rumours started making buzz after the duo were spotted together on several occasions.

However, Rakul, rubbished the rumours of them dating, stating that Rana is one of the few close friends she has in Hyderabad.

"We've been hearing this for such a long time and [we] can't help but laugh. This is just a rumour. Rana and I are very good friends. He's there for me whenever I need him. I stay in Hyderabad, away from family, and there I have a group of 15-20 friends. Rana and I are a part of the group. So, we often hang out together and are neighbours, too. In the group, only two-three [people] are single, and we're among them. And I think people tend to link those who are single," she told Hindustan Times.

She further added that at the moment she is focused on her work and if she finds her love she will announce it rather than hide it. "In fact, I often tell my friends, 'Guys, find me someone, what are you doing?' And they are on it," adding that, "On a serious note, I want to concentrate on my work. When love happens, I'd prefer to announce it rather than hide it," said the Aiyaary actress.

"I think someone from the same industry or profession would understand my kind of work. But all said and done, one can't decide with whom one would fall in love," said Rakul.

Rakul made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan (2014) and is now gearing up for Aiyaary that has ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Pooja Chopra besides Rakul.

She has also worked in films down South and will be seen romancing Ajay Devgn in her next venture.