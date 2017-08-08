Who doesn't want to star opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? She is the most beautiful actress in Bollywood who wooed Ranbir Kapoor in her last flick, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She will now appear in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Fanney Khan and will again romance a young actor.

The production team approached Akshay Oberoi, but reports suggest that the not-so-popular actor turned down the offer. Yes, you heard it right!

A source told DNA: "Akshay Oberoi was approached for the film. Talks were initiated with the actor but it didn't work out eventually. Now, they are still hunting for a young actor."

What could be the reason that Akshay didn't say yes for a movie alongside a big actress? Is it Vivek Oberoi?

Vivek and Akshay are cousins, while Aishwarya had a relationship with the former in the past. Hopefully, everyone remembers Vivek and Aish had an ugly break up -- thanks to the Saathitya actor's press conference, in which he had blasted at Salman Khan.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Shanker Raman's Gurgaon, which was released on August 4.

Also starring Ragini Khanna and Pankaj Tripathi, the movie is set in the upscale metroplex of Gurugram, Haryana.

On the other hand, Aishwarya has signed Fanney Khan and looking up at other projects. There were reports that filmmakers are behind Aish and her husband Abhishek Bachchan to work together in a film. But the duo has rejected those offers.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were reportedly offered the remake of Abhimaan, which starred Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, but the duo turned down the offer.

This is not the first time that the couple has rejected a movie offer that was set to star them together. Ace directors like Mani Ratnam and Anurag Kashyap are trying their luck to sign them in their movies, but Abhishek and Aishwarya have turned them down too.