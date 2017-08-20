Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to bring another magnum opus Padmavati with his favourite actors – Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The recent buzz is that Bhansali's original choices were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, who had initially said "YES" to the project.

You heard it right! Aishwarya had agreed to do the film opposite ex boyfriend Salman, but she had one condition. According to a report in Open magazine, Bhansali had approached these two a few years back and had managed to convince them also.

However, the catch was Aishwarya's condition. She wanted Salman to play the role of the antagonist Alauddin Khilji, who sets out to capture Rani Padmini. Apparently, there are no scenes between those characters.

But, Salman refused the offer as he wanted to recreate their Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam love angle in Padmavati as well.

Unfortunately, none of them agreed and Bhansali waited for his perfect on-screen pair. Now, Padmavati will be played by Deepika, Ranveer will be Alauddin Khilji while Shahid Kapoor will play Padmavati's husband Rawal Ratan Singh.

Slated to be released on November 17, Padmavati has been in news since the very beginning. From vandalism reports to Ranveer-Shahid tiffs, there have been several news surrounded the project.

However, it is one of the much awaited movies of this year. Bhansali's last release, Bajirao Mastani, was a big hit and we expect similar passion, performance and goosebumps from Padmavati as well.

While we have seen Ranveer and Deepika romancing with each other on screen, this time they will be against each other. The handsome hunk will portray a villain's character for the first time and also, Shahid is a part of a period drama for the first time.