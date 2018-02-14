She's a diva and after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya Rai has once again raised hotness bar with her recent look, from her upcoming Fanne Khan.

The makers released the picture saying: "There are divas and then there is #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, our shining star! #FanneKhan [sic]"

What's worth taking a note from this look? Here's what we think:

The spike military jacket gives it a rockstar look. Considering the reports are that Aishwarya is playing the character of a singer, this one definitely is on point. Oh boy, those shades! Aishwarya Rai's big shiny sunglasses are giving us perfect summer goals here. Her red hair and curls remind us of Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but this look is stunning and glamorous too. Aishwarya Rai's attitude is killer! The way she carries herself in this picture says a lot about her character which looks like a strong, intimidating one. And with that lace top that Aishwarya is wearing, she looks way younger and beautiful.

Earlier too Aishwarya's looks were leaked from the sets and people compared it with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but keeping that aside, looks like Mrs. Bachchan is all set to break your pre-conceived notion.

Fanne Khan is reportedly the remake of Dutch film Everybody's Famous and it also tackles body-shaming issues. It is the story of an aspiring singer's (played by Anil Kapoor) relationship with his daughter and how a famous singer (Aishwarya Rai) makes a difference in their lives.

Actor Rajkummar Rao also stars in the film. Talking about romancing Aishwarya, he said, "There is a love angle between us which I am looking forward to but I am nervous for it, I will have to romance the world's most beautiful woman."

Earlier talking about Anil Kapoor's character, the producer Arjun N. Kapoor had said, "Anil Kapoor plays a character who celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary and hence looking the part was extremely crucial. He managed to pull it off beautifully and continues to inspire all of us with his dedication and passion."

For those who don't know, the original Dutch film's plotline revolves around a father who goes to extreme lengths to fulfill his daughter's dream. And by extreme, we mean kidnapping the country's singing sensation, so that her daughter can take the singer's place.

Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanne Khan is being directed by Atul Manjrekar.