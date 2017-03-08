Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai has been in the hospital for quite a few days now. And latest reports suggest that he is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Aishwarya's spokesperson has confirmed that Krishnaraj has been hospitalised since past two weeks and is in the ICU now, according to Bollywoodlife.

Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek were spotted at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 8) morning and the duo looked quite tense. However, the exact information on the actress' father's ailment is not known yet.

Earlier, it was reported that Aishwarya had to look after her father single-handedly as her husband was out of the country for work. "Yes, Krishnaraj Rai has been in hospital for the nearly two weeks. Aishwarya is taking care of him despite her being alone as Abhishek was in New York for work. He just got back. Recently at Aaradhya's sports day, Aishwarya was seen cheering the kids and her own daughter too. But simultaneously she was also keeping a tab on her dad's health," India Today had quoted a source as saying.

Nevertheless, there were other reports saying that Abhishek has constantly been with Aishwarya and they have been taking care of her father together. We hope Aishwarya's father's health improves fast.

In other news, Abhishek and Aishwarya are reportedly set to come together onscreen in a movie titled Gulab Jamun. It will be a romantic comedy, featuring the real-life husband-wife as a couple.