Bollywood's beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always won hearts with her charming looks on-screen. She has even taken our breath away with her stunning appearances at events.

Recently, Aishwarya was seen in Dubai in a blue gown, in which she looked like an angel. Her dress perfectly complemented those stunning green eyes of the actress.

Letting her hair loose in side-swept soft waves, Aishwarya arrived at the Dubai Mall to launch the new store of Longines on January 11. The actress even looked stunning in her airport look, where she wore black.

Isn't she elegance personified?

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma) on Jan 11, 2018 at 9:08pm PST

One more pic

I am cryyyyyyinggggg how aishwarya looks ????#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/dtKc0LdDQC — Aishwarya Rai Lover❤ (@Ani_Loves_Aish) January 11, 2018

OMGggggggg OMGgggggg#AishwaryaRaiBachchan is tooooo much for this world ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/PheWm9bePJ — Aishwarya Rai Lover❤ (@Ani_Loves_Aish) January 11, 2018

The actress will soon be seen in breathtaking looks at Cannes 2018. Last year, she chose to be a princess in a blue gown and a queen in a red gown.

Meanwhile, the diva is busy shooting for Fanne Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. While Anil and Aish have worked together in films like Taal, the Newton actor is sharing screen space with the former Miss World for the first time.

In the film, the actress will be seen playing the role of a singer and a fan of Lata Mangeshkar. Fanne Khan is Aishwarya's first Bollywood outing after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Interestingly, Aishwarya's movie will lock horns with ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's Race 3 at the box office on Eid 2018. Both the movies have Anil Kapoor as a crucial part of the films.

While Aishwarya's kitty is loaded with good projects, hubby Abhishek Bachchan seems to be not getting offers to propel him to make a strong comeback in Bollywood. It is believed that Aishwarya, who is quite unhappy with the team which is looking after Abhishek's work, has reportedly decided to take the matter into her hands to help him bag good projects.

"Ash feels that the team working on Abhishek's work isn't doing its job well enough and therefore she has decided to take matters in her own hand," a source was quoted as saying by India.com.

Abhishek Bachchan has had diverse roles in his career so far but failed to live up to audience's expectations. And if reports are to be believed, the former Miss World has suggested her husband to hire Salman's ex-manager, Reshma Shetty, to give the much-needed push to his acting career.