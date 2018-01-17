Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently mesmerised everyone with her stunning beauty at an event for an International watch brand in Dubai, apparently had to bear the brunt of a goof-up as her make-up artist wasn't able to reach the venue on time.

The actress' makeup and hair stylist Daniel Bauer couldn't make it to the event due to his work commitments. This reportedly left the actress and her team helpless for a few hours at the event, which caused last-minute panic.

"Daniel was booked by Aishwarya's watch brand in December for an event with Aishwarya for January 11 last week in Dubai. Everything including the tickets, visas and other travel arrangements had been seen to him and his assistant in advance. On the day of leaving (the flight was to take off on January 11 at 3:55 am), his manager called and said his shoot was extended so Daniel wouldn't be able to make it," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The entire episode enraged Aishwarya, who had to look for his replacement and luckily Adrian and Aasif — a fresh pair of hair and makeup artists — came to her rescue because they were available at the time.

"Finally at 11:30 pm, they contacted another hair and makeup artist, Adrian and Aasif, who were luckily available and their tickets were done," the source told Pinkvilla.

The duo took charge of everything despite the delay and made Aishwarya look breathtaking as usual at the event.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Fanne Khan where she will be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen playing the role of a glamorous singer in the film.

She is also in talks with Mani Ratnam and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for some upcoming projects, which are still at the pre-production stage.