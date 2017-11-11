Isn't it great! Firstly, these two are reuniting finally and secondly, they will do a comedy movie. However, nothing has been officially announced yet.

"They met this week and have decided to work on a big project that won't be an epic or a historic story, and it won't be heavy in tone either. Instead, it would be light in tone. In fact, the two intend to collaborate for a comedy film," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

"Everyone knows that Aishwarya is a role model for all the heroines who work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And no matter who he works with, she remains the benchmark."

The source added: "Even during the past five years, when he worked with other actors, the director has been constantly in touch with Aishwarya."

After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya and Bhansali didn't come together for a movie. Bhansali planned to rope in her favourite actress and Salman Khan in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, but failed to do so because of the two actors' past.

Now, we are eagerly waiting that Bhansali creates his magic on-screen with Aishwarya again. Meanwhile, he is busy with the post-production of the much-awaited film, Padmavati.

Releasing on December 1, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

On the other hand, Aishwarya is shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Fanney Khan. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Interestingly, this Aishwarya flick will clash with ex-boyfriend Salman's Race 3 on Eid 2018.