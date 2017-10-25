Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is likely to replace Priyanka Chopra to play the lead role in the Shahnaz Husain biopic. It has been reported that due to PeeCee's Hollywood commitments, Aishwarya is likely to bag the project.

However, the makers of the untitled movie said that Aishwarya has always been their first choice for the role, and that they never considered Priyanka.

According to DNA, Puja Bedi is all set to direct the film, and wanted Priyanka to play the role of the popular beautician. But due to her upcoming Hollywood projects, the actress does not have free dates. Hence, the makers of the film decided to rope in Aishwarya.

Nevertheless, writer Kamlesh Pandey told the same publication that Ash was the first choice for the film as they feel she will do complete justice to the character.

"Aishwarya was always our first choice," Kamlesh said. Adding that two other actresses wanted to bag the project, he said, "But we want the tehzeeb and adab of the character to reflect in the actor's DNA. The vocabulary certainly could not be that of the Facebook and Twitter generation. Aishwarya is perfect, keeping in mind all these prerequisites."

"She has immense potential in comparison to the opportunities that have come her way. Bollywood has been too preoccupied by Aishwarya Rai's beauty to challenge the actor in her," he added. The report also stated that the makers of the film will soon meet Aishwarya to discuss about it.

Meanwhile, the former Miss World has been busy shooting for her next film Fanney Khan that also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Being directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film will reportedly present Aishwarya and Rajkummar's characters in a romantic relationship.