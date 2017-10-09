Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was supposed to start shooting for her next movie Fanney Khan on October 6, but the actress refused to do so as she did not like the costumes.

It has been reported that Aishwarya cancelled the shoot as the clothes designed by Manish Malhotra were not up to her expectation.

"We were all set to shoot with Aishwarya this week but the costumes were not to her satisfaction. Costumes play a big role in the film as she portrays the character of a diva. She is creatively involved in every detail and since the costumes were not ready, she didn't want to start work just yet. When I learnt this, I decided to postpone the shoot. Aishwarya wants to look perfect in the film and she will not accept anything that is not up to the mark," co-producer Prerna Arora told Mumbai Mirror.

She also said that Aishwarya plays the character of an ultra glamorous lady, and hence her costumes have to be perfect.

Being directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan also features Anil Kapoor who has reportedly completed major part of his shooting. The film will bring an interesting pairing of Aishwarya and Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar too was supposed to commence shooting along with Aishwarya, but now the duo will get on the sets after Diwali, the report added. In this meantime, Manish will rework on the costumes.

Ash last appeared in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. The former Miss World had played a glamorous role in ADHM as well. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see Aishwarya grace the big screen again.