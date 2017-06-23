Director Anurag Kashyap wants to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his next movie titled Gulab Jamun, but the actress reportedly has some conditions to be a part of the project.

Apparently, Anurag wants real life couple Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan to feature in the movie. The director has also narrated the script to the stars, and they apparently agreed to be a part of it.

Nevertheless, Aishwarya wants some changes in the script, and that apparently is causing some trouble in the deal. "Anurag had offered a film to Abhishek and Aishwarya. He narrated the script too. Aishwarya wanted some changes to be incorporated in it," Catch News quoted a source as saying.

The report further said that Anurag tried his best to convince Aishwarya on the already set script, but the Jaazba actress appears to be adamant on having the changes made. Let's see whose argument stands strong at the end.

Apart from Aishwarya and Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachahan are also supposed to be part of the cast of Gulab Jamun. Anurag was some time back in news for his affair with a 23-year-old girl.

He had shared some pictures in which he was seen getting cozy with the girl named Shubra Shetty. The pictures had gone viral, and people started talking about the affair. It had caught more attention due to the age difference between Anurag and Shubra.