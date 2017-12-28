Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to mesmerise us on the silver screen. After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the diva took a year break and will be back with Fanne Khan in 2018.

Producer Prernaa Arora confirmed that Aishwarya will not only work with her in Fanne Khan, but also, in another movie. The actress is set to do a thriller that will roll in March-April next year and the interesting part is that she'll play a double role in it, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Yes, Aish is set to follow ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's way. She will play Judwaa in her upcoming movie. Isn't it exciting?

A source told Mumbai Mirror: "The film is ready to go on the floors and is expected to be shot in Europe mid-next year."

Producer Prernaa Arora confirmed the news and told the daily: "Working with Aishwarya on Fanne Khan has been a pleasure. Now, there are two more films we are collaborating on with her. Siddharth Anand will be co-producing the film with me, which is an edgy thriller. This film will see Aishwarya in a double role and we will soon finalise the leading man opposite her."

It looks like Aish is going to have many common factors next year. Firstly, she is playing Judwaa characters like Salman in her next, though her movie is a thriller and Salman's was a comedy flick.

Secondly, her upcoming movie Fanne Khan will be released during Eid 2018. This means it will clash with Salman's Race 3.

Anil Kapoor is the common factor in both the movies as he will star in Fanne Khan and Race 3. But the box office clash is something to look forward to in 2018.