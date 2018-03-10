Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to woo us in her upcoming movie, Fanne Khan, which will release on July 13. In a recent interview, the beauty queen talked about her role in the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

"I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases. I am working with Anil for the third time and though I want to call him Anilji, he insists I call him Anil. He is such a dedicated and ever-charged artiste," Aishwarya told Hindustan Times.

Fanne Khan is the remake of 2000's Dutch movie, Everybody's Famous, in which a father kidnaps a pop star to make his teenage overweight daughter a singer. Thus, the movie also tackles the body-shaming issue.

In Fanne Khan, it looks like Aishwarya will play the pop star and Anil Kapoor will be the father. The first picture of the movie that leaked from the sets too tells us the same story.

Last month, Aishwarya's first look was released and she looked breath-taking in it. However, it reminded us of her look from her last flick, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The film also stars Rajkummar, who is going to romance the former Miss World for the first time on-screen.

Talking about romancing Aishwarya, he had told Press Trust of India: "There is a love angle between us which I am looking forward to but I am nervous for it, I will have to romance the world's most beautiful woman."

Earlier talking about Anil Kapoor's character, the producer Arjun N. Kapoor had said, "Anil Kapoor plays a character who celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary and hence looking the part was extremely crucial. He managed to pull it off beautifully and continues to inspire all of us with his dedication and passion."

Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanne Khan is being directed by Atul Manjrekar.