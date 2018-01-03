Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, is set to make her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath starring opposing Sushant Singh Rajput. The star kid always wanted to be an actor, according to her father.

Saif Ali Khan told IANS that Sara wanted to enter this world since childhood and her inspiration was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"I have seen her do a very funny advert when she was four and she's been like this all along. There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying, 'This is what I want to do'," Saif said.

"She always wanted to do this. It's just that she took a header, you know a shine to academics and then ended up doing so well at Columbia that one thought came, listen maybe a slightly more stable thing because I don't know... who knows. I wish her all the best," he added.

Saif, who will be seen in Kaalakaandi this month, further compared his daughter's ambition to sister Soha Ali Khan.

"It is like Soha's track but Soha didn't always want to become an actor. Sara did and this is something that she really wants to do. So, absolutely good luck. I think it's a great job. We'd be talking about Sushant Singh Rajput all day which is great but it's not as interesting as discussing history with art like we used to," he told IANS.

Isn't it amazing that Sara's inspiration is someone outside her family? Her grandmother is Sharmila Tagore, mother's Amrita Singh and step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan as successful actresses in the industry to look forward to.