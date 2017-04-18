Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to leave her fans awestruck. And this time, the former Miss World graced the cover of the latest issue (May 2017) of Filmfare. Donning an off-shoulder navy blue jacket, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous as ever. Her tresses have been styled into soft curls.

The issue talks about women power in Bollywood and Aishwarya tops the list. If the Khans are the superstars, the ladies of the B-Town have craved their own identities to achieve international stardom.

Actresses like Aishwarya, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone have proved their mettle at not just the box office but are also inspiration to many young women.

Meanwhile, the beauty queen was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. She had also featured with Ranbir on the cover of the same magazine during the release of the film in Diwali last year. The pictures from the cover became a talking point as both the actors looked sizzling hot together.

In other news, Aishwarya lost her father Krishnaraj Rai last month after a prolonged illness. Many Bollywood celebrities had paid the last respects to the departed soul. Several pictures of the actress had surfaced online where she looked heartbroken and teary-eyed.