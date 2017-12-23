Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has her roots in Karnataka, has worked in most of the leading film industries of India but is yet to star in a Kannada movie.

The actress, who was recently in Bengaluru, spoke exclusively with International Business Times, India, on the topic of acting in a Kannada film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, "I am grateful that people are showing interest. We (actors) are vagabonds and will go wherever the work takes us. I made the obvious choice in my first film itself by acting in Tamil film Iruvar. Ever since I worked in a mix of languages."

The Bachchan 'bahu' highlighted that she has always opted for a variety of subjects. "Even after motherhood, I choose Jazba, Sarbjit and A Dil Hai Mushkil. All these movies are different movies and had roles. And I have always let the audience know that I am interested in the work. There are no preconceived ideas in channelling my career. If meant to be, so be it. God knows and god bless. Let's see."

Aishwarya was in Bengaluru for the inauguration of a new Longines boutique. Moving on to the brand, Aishwarya claimed, "When Longines approached me, I considered myself very privileged. This is my honour to come on board. Today, this watch brand has a history of 185 years. The company already had amazing brand ambassadors then that include Audrey Hepburn."

The 44-year old says that she had more reasons to be happy to endorse the brand, which encouraged sports and is into social work. "I have always felt a sense of home here and have loved visiting this city. I think the mall will provide the brand with the right environment, imperative for growth," she said.