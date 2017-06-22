Katrina Kaif is the recent actress who joined social media a while ago. She first joined Facebook and then, Instagram. Now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also ready to take cue from Katrina and join the social media sites.

She was asked at an event if she would like to join FB and Instagram. According to Deccan Chronicle, Aishwarya replied jokingly: "Thank you for asking me, thinking abhi bhi hope hai. I haven't forayed into that space yet. But, I think, the time has come for me to join social media, because it's very much the calling. Everyone has been asking me so vehemently and sweetly year after year. Thank you for your enthusiasm, I will surely consider the suggestion."

Isn't it exciting? Having one of the most beautiful ladies on social media will be a treat to her fans. However, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are quite active on social media platforms.

Apart from Aish, we would also be able to see many Aaradhya's pictures if she becomes active on the online platforms.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for their beauty queen to appear on the silver screen. Her last movie was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which released last year. The diva garnered appreciation from all quarters for her role in the movie.

She will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Fanney Khan. There are reports that she and Abhishek will reunite for a movie, which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap.

For now, share your views about Aish joining Facebook and Instagram. What is the first post she should put on her social media handle? Tell us in the comment box below.

Watch Abhishek-Aishwarya's chemistry in this song: