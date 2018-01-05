Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is all set to step into the shoes of legendary actress Nargis in the Raat aur Din (1967) remake, has reportedly demanded a whopping Rs 10 crore for the film.

And keeping in mind the kind of stardom she holds and also her brand value and popularity, it seems fair enough for her to charge such an amount for a film. Even the makers of the film, who are also aware of her status, had no qualms in offering her the amount she demanded without any negotiations.

"Since Aishwarya has a double role, the film will require extensive preparation. It will be a time-consuming project, which means she will have to let go of the other films that come her way. The fee she has quoted is fair. The producers have agreed to the amount without any negotiation," a source told mid-day.

Aishwarya, who recently wrapped up shooting for Fanne Khan -- where she will be sharing space with Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta -- will soon start shooting for the project.

"The makers have discussed the tribute film with Sanjay. Since Aishwarya has wrapped up her parts for Fanne Khan, she will start prepping for the film soon. Though trade insiders are squirming at the possibility of a 44-year-old female actor walking home with a fat pay cheque, producer Prernaa Arora believes Ash is putting a lot at stake for her film, and the fee is warranted," the source said.

While the remake will be directed by Siddharth Anand, the iconic songs from the original film will also be used in the remake.

Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic emotional drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. While it was no film 2017 for Aishwarya, the actress is all set to showcase her abilities in the musical comedy Fanne Khan, directed by Atul Manjrekar, which will release on June 15 this year.