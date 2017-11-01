Bollywood's beauty queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrates her 44th birthday on Wednesday, November 1. The former Miss World is one of the most beautiful women in the world. The actress has given some amazing movies to the film industry till date.

Aish is not only known for her beauty, but also for her acting and dancing skills. She has won hearts with her dance performances in movies like Taal and Devdas, while she made us proud with her powerful performances in international films like Provoked and Bride and Prejudice.

Before Priyanka Chopra made a big name in the international industry, Aishwarya had already won million hearts there. She is truly the Miss World.

Aish is now happily married to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek and has a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya.

Post marriage and pregnancy, the actress is seen less on the silver screen. Her last movie was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in which she garnered appreciation for her sexy avatar.

Now, Aishwarya will be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. While we wait for her next movie, she will give her darshan next year at Cannes 2018.

Aish has never missed the event and has always graced it with the most beautiful looks. Aishwarya proves that age is just a number.

On her birthday, let's take a look at a few of her sexy pictures: