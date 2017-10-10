Deepika Padukone in Padmavati and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodha Akbar
After appearing as Mastani in Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Paudkone has yet again come up in a royal avatar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. However, there are many who believe that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would have been a better choice to play the character of Rani Padmini.

Deepika's elegant look in Padmavati impressed many. From the heavy jewellery to her unibrow, everything grabbed much attention. Most people found her perfect for the role, but there are many who opined that Aishwarya would have portrayed the character better than Deepika.

Rani Padmini is considered to the most beautiful woman of that era. On the other side, former Miss World, Aishwarya too is famous for her extra ordinary looks and acting skills.

Moreover, Aishwarya had also appeared as a Rajput queen in Jodha Akbar. She looked splendid in the film. Considering that, fans have been airing their views on social media that Ash would have been apt to play the female lead in Padmavati.

This has triggered a kind of debate on Twitter, as some defending Deepika, while some others going to the extent that director Bhansali made a casting mistake and that Aishwarya would have been the right choice for the role.

Different angles are being analysed. Although Aishwarya apparently has more fans due to her gorgeous looks, Deepika is the current box office diva. She is a much bigger star than Aishwarya as far as box office success is concerned.

Nonetheless, there are many tweets opining that Aishwarya would have been a better person to play Padmavati than Deepika. Check the tweets here and share your view in comments below.  

Bhansali's Padmavati had created a rage as soon as the trailer was released on Monday. The visual extravaganza, coupled with the larger than life presence of the characters, made all believe that this film will be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of all time. Though Deepika and Shahid Kapoor's characters received much love, it is Ranveer Singh's dark character that hogged the limelight.

