Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Now, the beautiful diva is back with a list of movies with producer Prernaa Arora. Aishwarya might play a surrogate mother in her next.

After Fanne Khan, the actress will be seen in a double role in the remake of Raat aur Din (1967) and a thriller movie.

Meanwhile, she is in talks with Prernaa Arora's production house for a movie titled Jasmine. It is a film based on surrogacy and is set to be shot in Gujarat and Pushkar in Rajasthan, Mumbai Mirror reported.

It will be co-produced by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh and directed by Siddharth and Garima, who had earlier scripted Toilet and the upcoming Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-Yami Gautam social drama, Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Confirming the news, Shree Narayan Singh told the daily: "It is inspired by a real-life story of a woman in Gujarat who doesn't want to have children but decides to become a surrogate mother for someone else. After a point, she gets attached to the child and wants the child back."

Talking about the casting, Prernaa said: "We would love to have her (Aishwarya)but it will depend on her dates."

It looks like Prernaa has become a huge fan of Aish after Fanne Khan. Earlier, the producer talked about the upcoming projects of her with the former Miss World.

She had told Mirror: "Working with Aishwarya on Fanne Khan has been a pleasure. Now, there are two more films we are collaborating on with her. Siddharth Anand will be co-producing the film with me, which is an edgy thriller. This film will see Aishwarya in a double role and we will soon finalise the leading man opposite her."

Recently, a Mid-Day report stated that Aish demanded a whopping Rs 10 crore for the Raat aur Din (1967) remake. "Since Aishwarya has a double role, the film will require extensive preparation. It will be a time-consuming project, which means she will have to let go of the other films that come her way. The fee she has quoted is fair. The producers have agreed to the amount without any negotiation," a source told mid-day.

Updated: Fans will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanne Khan this year. The interesting part is the movie will reportedly clash with ex-beau Salman Khan's Race 3. Both the movies are set to release during Eid 2018. Also, there's another common factor in these two flicks and it is Anil Kapoor. The senior actor is a pivotal part of both the films. Fanne Khan also stars Rajkummar Rao, who will be working with Aishwarya for the first time.