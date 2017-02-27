Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan is likely to reunite in the silver screen after 7 years. Reports suggest that Amitabh Bachchan will also be a part of the project.

Phantom productions have approached the real-life couple Aishwarya and Abhishek for a romantic comedy, titled Gulab Jamun, according to Box Office India. The couple has liked the script and may sign the project, the report added.

The report also said Amitabh might play a key role in the movie. However, no official word is out to this end.

Earlier, Abhishek and Aishwarya had worked together in films like Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Dhaai Aksar Prem Ke, Raavan and Sarkar Raj. The duo was also seen with Amitabh in the popular song Kajra Re from the movie, Bunty Aur Babli.

A few days back Abhishek had shared an old picture from the sets of Raavan on Instagram fuelling further suspicions of an onscreen reunion. Released in 2010, Raavan was their last film together. Check the picture here:

#flashbackfriday on the sets of Ravan in 2008. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

In other news, there were reports saying Abhishek has stopped Aishwarya from joining social media like Twitter and Facebook as he feels the latter would not be able to handle the trolls.