Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a timeless beauty and her latest photoshoot is proof enough. The gorgeous actress blazes the cover of the September issue of a popular magazine, looking quite sultry.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Aishwarya is seen sitting on a chair, sporting a trendy black printed night suit and a pair of black heels. The actresses' straight look at the camera is enough to make fans go weak in the knees.

Going by the image, it is only a fair guess that Aishwarya knows well how to keep her fans mesmerised.

The beauty queen was recently spotted seeking blessings from Ganapati at the Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai. Dressed in a red saree, the Bachchan bahu looked gorgeous. She was also spotted at Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash, which was attended by several Bollywood biggies.

Recently, the eighth edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) felicitated Aishwarya with the Excellence in Global Cinema Award for her contribution to global cinema.