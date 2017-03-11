Noted film-maker and actor Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Dhanush's Bharatanatyam performance at the United Nations headquarters in New York on March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day has come under severe criticism. She has also been trolled by Twitterati after a small clip of her dance surfaced online.

A few dance experts, after watching the short clip, slammed Aishwarya Dhanush. Sharing her view, a dancer named Anita Ratnam told India Today that there was not footwork from Aishwarya and the postures were 'terrible.'

"That's not how a Bharatnatyam recital takes place. The whole song is basically unutilised. If you notice, she is neither dancing to lyrics nor to the bol. From the lack of grace, it is very evident that she is not a dancer," Anita Ratnam said.

"Also, considering how she is performing worse than a beginner in Bharatnatyam, she shouldn't have been on stage in the first place, leave alone at the UN. I think it's very disgraceful," she added.

It has to be noted that Aishwarya is United Nations Women's Advocate for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment in India. Below, find the short clip that is doing the rounds online.

Many people on Twitter have created memes and taken a dig at Aishwarya Dhanush, who is the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. Readers can find the people's reaction below:

Kannabiran‏: Dance - Pirashana devaraj,sitar - @ShankarAnoushka Big disappointed you're dance #aishwaryadhanush at new York

Mʊȶɦʊֆɛʟʋǟռ Sɨʋǟʍ: Frankly speaking, I don't have any idea about #bharatanatyam but I know for sure, this is not #bharatanatyam

#aishwaryadhanush #aishwarya

Krish‏: If this is Bharathanatyam , well , I guess I can give a try ! #pathetic #aishwaryadhanush #unambassador It seems!!

Sivaramharish: After watching @ash_r_dhanush dance, I understand why @dhanushkraja flirt with celebrities #aishwaryadhanush

Dr Neha R Vijayakar‏: What #AishwaryaDhanush did at UN was not Bharatnatyam. No one knows what it was but it was NOT Bharatnatyam. #whatjusthappened

Sabarirajan‏: Should be Practicing well before Performing dance #aishwaryadhanush.We expected better performance bcz ur representing our TN.TC next time