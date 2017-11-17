Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned six on November 16. The little angel celebrated her birthday with family at Mumbai's plush hotel, JW Marriot.

While leaving the venue, the Bachchan family was photographed. Little Aaradhya was in a pink gown looking adorable as she walked towards the car holding her mother's hand.

The family dinner included Aaradhya, her parents, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya's mother. Jaya Bachchan was missing in the photos.

Big B and Abhishek also wished Aaradhya on social media and thanked her wellwishers. Amitabh wished his granddaughter with a heart-warming note that will surely melt your heart.

Wishing Aaradhya on her 6th birthday, Big B wrote on his blog: "The eve of the birth of the little one .. the blessing of her in our home and in our presence .. and to be in celebration for her 6th ...

When she shall tell us how much she has grown .. its actually 6 years but its 60 for most of us ... !!! hahahaa ... !!

Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in .. as ever .. bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond ...

And the love of them that gave her to us ...

And for the Ef that have so generously designed her greetings for the social .. my personal gratitude and appreciation...

अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद !!"

T 2712 - When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!???? pic.twitter.com/irTrjuikAu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017

His next tweet read: "T 2712 - To them all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya .. my gratitude and thanks .. .. your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love .."

Take a look at the photos of Aaradhya's birthday celebration: