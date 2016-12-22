Reliance Jio has been ruling the headlines with its unlimited mobile internet offer extended till March 31, 2017, but Airtel is trying to get some limelight. Challenging Jio's GigaFiber 1Gbps broadband, which is still in its initial rollout phase, Airtel has added one more city to its network of V-Fiber broadband.

Airtel announced on Wednesday that its 100Mbps V-Fiber "superfast broadband" service is now hitting the shores of Mumbai. This move follows the previous rollouts in major cities, including Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

If you have been using the regular broadband, which gives you decent speed, Airtel's V-Fiber is going to jump the wagon and change the way of home broadband. To add more incentive, the company will be offering 3 months of free unlimited broadband service to new subscribers.

If you are an existing customer, then you will be entitled for a free upgrade to V-Fiber. But the customers must bear the cost of the modem, which can handle the high bandwidths of V-Fiber. The telecom operator is also offering a full refund of the modem's cost if the customer is not happy with the service in the first month.

New and existing customers can register for V-Fiber services from the company's dedicated site.

As for the tariffs, V-Fiber plans start at Rs. 899 once the 3 month trial is over. There will be a 50GB FUP limit on basic plans and customers can choose higher FUP limits up to 1TB by paying extra each month. There are plans to suit both home and small and medium business customers.

In case you are doubtful of such high speeds to be available to users, you must know that Airtel is using Vectorization technology, which is used for fixed broadband across Europe. This is the first time a telecom operator has used this technology in India and is also one of the largest deployment in the world. Airtel has chosen Huawei to upgrade its broadband network.