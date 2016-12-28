In a new development that could soon offer Airtel internet users in Delhi plenty to cheer about, the company has now tied up with Swedish telecom giant Ericsson to drastically improve both 3G and 4G data connection speeds in the region. The enhancement of internet speeds would be done via network modernisation and expansion.

Airtel and Ericsson have inked a four-year deal, which would also witness deployment of new airwaves from Airtel's recent spectrum acquisition. Also, Airtel would reportedly deploy newer TD-LTE custom base stations with the 2,300 MHz frequency band; this manoeuvre is expected to result in a dynamic enhancement of the 4G network coverage, along with boosting network speeds.

Airtel and Ericsson would also work together in developing futuristic networks that would potentially result in an increase in data speeds in the Delhi telecom circle.

"In future, we are looking at potentially bringing carrier aggregation across three bands, which will allow Airtel to offer very high speeds in Delhi," Paolo Colella, head of India Operations at Ericsson India, told Economic Times.

Ericsson would also work towards modernising Airtel's existing data coverage sites as well as expanding the company's 3G connectivity and reach.

This move by Airtel and Ericsson holds significance considering the fact that there could be a drastic increase in Airtel's network quality across both data as well as voice call offerings. This is important considering Reliance Jio's current penetration into the Indian telecom sector, and the company's offering of free 4G LTE and voice call offerings which has taken incumbent telcos by storm thereby leading to a tariff war across India.

