Airtel is making sure it demonstrates its best game in 2018. India's largest telco's fight against Reliance Jio has taken an aggressive turn and both operators are competing fiercely this year. In a fresh attempt to corner the competition, Airtel has revised two of its popular existing prepaid plans to match those of its chief rival Jio.

If you're looking for an ideal prepaid recharge that offers the best value on Airtel's network, the newly-revised plans are worth checking out. Be it long-term validity plan or a monthly recharge pack, Airtel has you covered.

Airtel's Rs 399 plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data, unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming and 100 SMSes per day. Earlier this plan offered 70-day validity, but Airtel's aggressive competition technique has extended the validity to 84 days. This is now at par with Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan, which gives the same data and calling benefits for a period of 84 days.

But this is not the first revision Airtel has done recently. Earlier this month, the telco had announced extra data and validity on two of its 1GB/per day prepaid plans. The Rs 448 and Rs 509 plans give users 82 and 91 days validity with unlimited calling and 1GB data per day.

Prior to that, Airtel had introduced Rs 799 plan to offer users 3.5GB data per day for 28 days. The plan was launched to compete with Jio's Rs 799 plan and cater to the demand of high data-consuming users on the network.

If you're not looking for a long-term plan, Telecom Talk reports that certain circles, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are getting Airtel's revised plan of Rs 149, which gives users unlimited Airtel-Airtel free voice calls and 1GB data with a validity of 28 days. This is the same plan as Airtel's Rs 179, which the publication speculates will be revised soon.

But the Rs 149 plan is not as worthy as Jio's Rs 149 tariff, which gives users 1GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes. That's a massive difference of 27GB extra data on Jio's network.

The year 2018 has just begun and if 2017 was any indication then we're going to get many such offers from telcos. It remains to be seen to what extent telcos are willing to go to win subscribers. Stay tuned for updates.