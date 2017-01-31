All major telecom operators in India have introduced new tariff plans with more data and free voice calls after Reliance Communications launched Reliance Jio that gives unlimited access of high-speed 4G data, HD voice call, HD video call and SMS. Bharti Airtel is no exception. But is it true that Airtel has offered free unlimited 4G, 3G data for three months to its users?

A message that promises "Unlimited 4G, 3G data for 3 months" from Airtel has been widely circulated on WhatsApp for a while now. It is happening though the popular telecom operator hasn't made any official statement on it.

This is what the spam message reads:

LOOT OFFER FOR ALL AIRTEL USER:-

Due to Jio, Now Airtel market is down so Airtel is activating Unlimited 4G, 3G data for 3 months. Visit Following link to Activate for airtel 3 months 4G, 3G Pack and enjoy. Visit Now:-

http://airtel.free.gprs.com/ *Get Airtel free Internet/ and free 300 minuts Local calling every month for next 3 Months. So activate this offer, Thanks airtel I got Unlimited Data. Dial 123 to Check your balance.

Enjoy Friends

However, the viral message is nothing but a spam. When the provided link is checked on PC, you land on Chi St. Alexius Health page which has nothing to do with Airtel.

Interestingly, the same message with a different link (http://offer-for-all.com) was in circulation in 2016. It was reported that the link took the user to a page that asked personal details like name, mobile number and address, and then instructed to share with eight WhatsApp friends or groups. It then asked to download an app that could turn out to be a malware.

WhatsApp has warned its users to identify and handle spam, hoax and phishing messages, as unauthorised third parties "try to deceive you and prompt you to act in a certain way." It went on to say that one should avoid messages sent via WhatsApp or email if the sender claims to be affiliated with WhatsApp; if content includes instructions to forward the message; if message claims you can avoid punishment, like account suspension, by forwarding the message; and if message content includes a reward or gift from WhatsApp or another person.