Samsung in collaboration with India's leading network carrier Airtel is offering its latest Android flagship Galaxy S9 series in a really attractive deal in India making it a steal.

The new Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus' price starts at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively in India. But if you go for the Airtel's postpaid plan, Samsung phones can be grabbed for as low as Rs 9,900 down payment with a monthly subscription of Rs 2,499 for 24 months.

Also, you are entitled to get unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 80 GB 4G data per month.

As part of the launch offer, Airtel is giving one-year Amazon Prime Video subscription, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure service for free. However, the offer is available only on Airtel Online store and you have to fulfill some terms of conditions related to the bank balance. [Full details below]

Airtel offer on Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus:

Offers Galaxy S9 (64 GB) Galaxy S9 (256 GB) Galaxy S9 Plus (64 GB) Galaxy S9 Plus (256 GB) Original MRP Rs 57,900 Rs 65,900 Rs 64,900 Rs 72,900 Down Payment Rs. 9900 Rs.17900 Rs. 9900 Rs. 17900 EMI including Postpaid Plan (24 months) Rs. 2499 Rs. 2499 Rs. 2799 Rs. 2799 Data Benefit with rollover 80 GB 80 GB 80 GB 80 GB Calling Benefits Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Bundled benefits 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure

How to get yourself a Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus on Airtel Online store:

Step 1: Go to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the Samsung Galaxy S9 or the S9 Plus variant of your choice

Step 2: Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals

Step 3: Make the down payment for the phone

Step 4: The device will be delivered to your preferred location/address

Besides the top-notch camera hardware, Galaxy S9 series also comes with several upgrades in terms processor and design [10 reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy S9 series].

It has to be noted that Samsung India has partnered with Airtel (and Reliance Jio) to bring LTE Carrier Aggregation, for higher bandwidth, faster streaming and quicker downloads making them the fastest smartphones on 4G networks in India.

With this, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus can stream data close to 250 Mbps, which is 2.5 times faster than the average smartphone connected to the same network.

It boasts variable Dual Aperture mode. With this option, the device can switch (manual/automatic mode available) between F1.5 and F2.4 apertures to get best quality images depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

Another notable aspect of the Galaxy S9 series is the front camera. It comes packed with a feature-rich 8MP wide-angle sensor having F1.7 aperture and is complemented by several facial recognition sensors, which enables the device capture Augmented Reality photos of the user to create 3D emojis, Samsung's answer to Apple iPhone X Animoji feature.

Unlike the Apple iPhone X Animoji[review] feature, which is limited to the iMessage app. The South Korean giant has to be credited for making the fun feature compatible in the all messaging apps and social media sites.

It has to be noted that the generic Samsung houses a single 12MP primary camera on the back with LED flash. On the other hand, the S9+ comes with two 12MP sensors with LED flash.

On the bright side, the two marquee features Dual Aperture and AR Emoji are available in both the Galaxy S9 series models.

Also, the S9 and S9+ models come with slow-motion video capability and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Key specification of Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus:

Models Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9 Plus Screen 5.8-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density: 570ppi (pixels per inch) 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Curved super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density: 529ppi OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Processor Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) Model 1: 10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries)

10nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (2.8GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in the US, China, and select countries) Model 2: 10nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core+ 1.7GHz quad-core) series (in India, Europe, and other markets) RAM 4GB LPDDR4x 6GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS v2.1 (expandable up to 400GB) Camera Main: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP with AutoFocus, Dual Aperture (F1.5/F2.4), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 480fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Main: 12MP(with Dual Aperture: F1.5/ F.2.4)+ 12MP (with F2.4 aperture), Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), LED flash, laser auto focus, 4K video at 60fps (frames per second), slo-mo 720p(HD) at 960fps, and 1080p (full HD) at 240fps

Front: 8MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus Battery 3,000mAh Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA 3,500mAh Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Network Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 SIM card Single SIM: Nano SIM

Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot

(depends on market and network carrier) Single SIM: Nano SIM

Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot

(depends on market and network carrier) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certification, improved face recognition system integrated with Iris scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Security Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition Audio support Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Video support MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Colors Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Coral Blue/Lilac Purple/Midnight Black/ Titanium Gray Price (MRP) 64GB: Rs 57,900

256GB: Rs 65,900 64GB: Rs 64,900

256GB: Rs 72,900

