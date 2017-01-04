At a time when Reliance Jio is going ahead with its Happy New Year offer, that promises 4GLTE freebies despite opposition from certain incumbent telcos, leading operator Airtel is now said to be targeting its subscribers with varied offers in an aggressive tariff war.

In the latest reported instance, Airtel is said to be offering for Rs 99 as much as 2GB of 4G data. Users have also reported about the validity period of this Rs 99 2GB data initiative as being 28 days, which means that the plan is applicable to only prepaid Airtel subscribers.

Also, it seems that the above initiative is a promotional one considering the fact that it is unlikely that Airtel would make this scheme a pan-India one. This offer was not active even when we checked with authorised Airtel stores across the country.

As per a report, Airtel prepaid users with the MyAirtel application are receiving the above tariff offers, in batches. Therefore, you can download the MyAirtel app and let us know if any customised tariff offers were made available to you.

However, we received a service message from Airtel that indicated full talktime for Rs 53. Even this offering was found to be variable, across various states, as there are reports about the telco claiming to provide full talktime on recharging for Rs 69. At this juncture, it is worth noting that these offers were non-existent before the Reliance Jio penetration.

As far as Reliance Jio is concerned, the newest telco has tied-up with popular e-tailer Snapdeal to home deliver Jio SIM-cards. Click here to know how to gain eligibility to receive a Jio 4G SIM-card at your doorstep, via Snapdeal.

[Source: TelecomTalk].