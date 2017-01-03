Everyone has been talking about Reliance Jio's free 4G and voice call offer for a long time now, so Airtel has stepped up its game to become the center of the limelight.

Airtel launched its latest offer on Tuesday, where it is giving free 4G data for up to 12 months. The largest telecom operator in India will offer 3GB data every month till December-end on select prepaid and postpaid plans. The special offer should be activated between January 4, 2017 and February 28, 2017.

"We are inviting customers to experience 4G through the year on India's fastest network. We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high speed broadband on their devices with Airtel," Ajai Puri, director of market operations (India & South Asia) at Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

New and existing customers upgrading to a 4G smartphone can avail this special offer by Airtel. In addition to the free data benefit, prepaid customers can recharge for Rs 345 and enjoy 1GB of additional data (4GB total) and free local and STD calls to any network for a period of 28 days. This special recharge bundle can be available for a maximum of 13 times till December 31, 2017.

As for the postpaid customers, Airtel is offering free 3GB data per month with all "MyPlan Inifinity Plans". With a monthly Rs. 549 Infinity Plan, customers get unlimited free calling, 6GB of data, which includes the 3GB free data, along with other pack benefits.

If postpaid customers upgrade to Rs. 799 Infinity plan, total of 8GB of data will be added along with free unlimited calling and other pack benefits.

With these new offers, Airtel certainly stands a fighting chance against Reliance Jio, which has been wooing customers with its free unlimited data, voice calls and messages till March 1, 2017. But Airtel has a strong nationwide coverage for both 4G data and calls, which makes it a viable choice for any mobile user.

Jio is still experiencing some call connectivity issues, but the network has been significantly improved over the past weeks. The data appears to be slow, but the company has now limited daily usage to 1GB to equally distribute high-speed 4G data to all of its users.