Airtel is feeling generous as a new scheme offers 60GB worth free data to its users with a simple step. As the popular Monsoon offer comes to an end, the largest telecom operator is making sure its users get the best benefits.

Airtel's new scheme is valid only for its postpaid customers and MyAirtel app users. The 60GB data will be given to users for free over a period of 6 months, where 10GB data per month will be credited to accounts automatically.

To avail this free offer, users must download Airtel TV app, which is available for free on Play Store and App Store. The additional data will be added to the account within 24 hours of downloading the app.

Here's how to avail Airtel's new offer step-by-step:

Open MyAirtel app on your phone.

A new banner with free data will appear, click on it and follow the prompts.

During the process, users will be guided to download and install Airtel TV APK on the smartphone.

After successfully downloading the app, wait for the first instalment of the free data (10GB) to be credited to your account within 24 hours.

The timing of Airtel's new offer is ideal, considering the Monsoon offer, which started in July, is nearing its end. Unlike the previous offer, which came with 3 months of validity, Airtel is giving free data for six months.

Users were instructed to download Airtel TV app then, and the condition to avail 60GB this time remains the same. By pushing users to get the Airtel TV app on their phones, the telco is promoting the use of live TV and OTT content from Eros Now, HOOQ, Sony LIV, YouTube and Dailymotion.

Schemes like these also benefit Airtel in maintaining its lead over Reliance Jio, which is rapidly closing the gap with the top telco. Recently, Airtel also started offering VoLTE service in Mumbai and soon it will bring it to other parts of the city. Reliance Jio had been offering VoLTE ever since it started operations a little over a year ago.