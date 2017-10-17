Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Which network is faster in India? Close
Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Which network is faster in India?

Leading telecom service provider Airtel as a part of Project Next has launched new Online Store to sell smartphones and other services ahead of Diwali in India.

"This is yet another exciting digital innovation from Airtel to delight customers. Not only are we making it easier for millions of customers to upgrade to devices they always wanted, we are also making the entire process seamless and simple through digital technologies. Imagine getting your dream device, instant credit to purchase it and a great plan to go with it, all available in one place with a few clicks," Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO & Director – Engineering, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

"All this is a product of some cutting-edge digital engineering by the in-house teams at Airtel. We would also like to thank our partners for integrating their APIs seamlessly with our platform to enable a great customer experience," he added.

Airtel plans to invest up to Rs 2,000 crores under Project Next to launch several digital services with a simple interface to enhance the customer experience.

iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7
Apple iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7Reuters

In that order, Airtel has begun the campaign with Apple's iPhone 7 series. Interested consumers can grab the based model (32GB) of iPhone 7 at a down payment of just Rs 7,777 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,499. The monthly instalments come with a lucrative postpaid plan, which offers 30 GB data, unlimited calling (local, STD, national roaming), and Airtel Secure package that covers the device against any physical damage and offers cyber protection, as well.

Apple iPhone 7 series instalment offer on Airtel online store:

Models Storage & Colours MRP First down payment Monthly instalments (for 2 years: 24 months)
Apple iPhone 7 32GB (Black/Silver/Gold/Rose Gold) Rs. 47,777 Rs. 7,777 Rs. 2,499
128GB(Black/Silver/Jet Black/Gold/Rose Gold/ Red) Rs. 56,300 Rs.16,300 Rs. 2,499
Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB(Black/Silver/Gold/Rose Gold) Rs. 57,300 Rs.17, 300 Rs. 2,499
128GB(Black/Silver/Jet Black/Gold/Rose Gold/ Red) Rs. 66,000 Rs. 26,000 Rs. 2,499

Here's how to buy Apple iPhone 7 series on Airtel Online store:

  1. Go to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device of your choice
  2. Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals
  3. Make the down payment for phone
  4. The device will be delivered to your preferred location/address

As of now, Airtel Online store offers only Apple iPhone 7 series on select 21 cities in India and is slated to expand to wider regions with more smartphone brands in its product portfolio in coming days.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus:

Models Apple iPhone 7 Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Display 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1334x750p) resolution
  • Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
  • Pixel density: 326 ppi
  • 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)
  • Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously
  • Display Zoom
  • Reachability
 5.5-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1080x1920p) resolution
  • Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi
  • 1300:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)
  • Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously
  • Display Zoom
  • Reachability
OS Apple iOS v10 Apple iOS v10
Processor 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor(It has a 64-bit 4-core. Dual-core processors which is 40 percent faster than the A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" and use 1/5 power to save batter life of the device and graphics processor is 50 percent faster than the A9 CPU) 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor(It has a 64-bit 4-core. Dual-core processors which is 40 percent faster than the A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" and use 1/5 power to save batter life of the device and graphics processor is 50 percent faster than the A9 CPU)
RAM 2GB 3GB
Storage 32GB/128GB/256GB 32GB/128GB/256GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoon (up to 5x), Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Sapphire crystal lens cover, Backside illumination sensor, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Live Photos with stabilization, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Improved local tone mapping, Body and face detection, Exposure control, Noise reduction, Auto HDR for photos, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geo-tagging
  • Front: 7-megapixel photos, 1080p HD video recording, Retina Flash, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Auto HDR, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Exposure control, Timer mode
  • Main: 12MP camera (ƒ/1.8 aperture) with wide-angle field of view + telephoto camera (ƒ/1.9 aperture), Optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Sapphire crystal lens cover, Backside illumination sensor, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Live Photos with stabilization, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Improved local tone mapping, Body and face detection, Exposure control, Noise reduction, Auto HDR for photos, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geo-tagging
  • Front: 7-megapixel photos, 1080p HD video recording, Retina Flash, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Auto HDR, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Exposure control, Timer mode
Additional camera features
  • 4K video recording at 30 fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
  • Optical image stabilisation for video
  • Optical zoom at 2x; 6x digital zoom (iPhone 7 Plus only)
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps and 720p at 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Cinematic video stabilisation(1080p and 720p)
  • Continuous autofocus video
  • Body and face detection
  • Noise reduction
  • Take 8-megapixel still photos while recording 4K video
  • Playback zoom
  • Video geo-tagging
  • 4K video recording at 30 fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
  • Optical image stabilisation for video
  • Optical zoom at 2x; 6x digital zoom (iPhone 7 Plus only)
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps and 720p at 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)
  • Continuous autofocus video
  • Body and face detection
  • Noise reduction
  • Take 8-megapixel still photos while recording 4K video
  • Playback zoom
  • Video geo-tagging
Battery Talk time (wireless):
  • Up to 14 hours on 3G

Standby:

  • Up to 10 days

Internet use:

  • Up to 12 hours on 3G
  • Up to 14 hours on Wi-Fi

Wireless video playback:

  • Up to 13 hours

Wireless audio playback:

  • Up to 40 hours
 Talk time (wireless):
  • Up to 21 hours on 3G

Standby:

  • Up to 16 days

Internet use:

  • Up to 13 hours on 3G
  • Up to 15 hours on Wi-Fi

Wireless video playback:

  • Up to 14 hours

Wireless audio playback:

  • Up to 60 hours
Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass		 Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass
Dimensions 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight 138g 188g
Colours Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver (Jet Black & Red exclusive to 128GB) Black, Red, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver (Jet Black & Red exclusive to 128GB),
