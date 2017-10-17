Leading telecom service provider Airtel as a part of Project Next has launched new Online Store to sell smartphones and other services ahead of Diwali in India.

"This is yet another exciting digital innovation from Airtel to delight customers. Not only are we making it easier for millions of customers to upgrade to devices they always wanted, we are also making the entire process seamless and simple through digital technologies. Imagine getting your dream device, instant credit to purchase it and a great plan to go with it, all available in one place with a few clicks," Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO & Director – Engineering, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

"All this is a product of some cutting-edge digital engineering by the in-house teams at Airtel. We would also like to thank our partners for integrating their APIs seamlessly with our platform to enable a great customer experience," he added.

Airtel plans to invest up to Rs 2,000 crores under Project Next to launch several digital services with a simple interface to enhance the customer experience.

In that order, Airtel has begun the campaign with Apple's iPhone 7 series. Interested consumers can grab the based model (32GB) of iPhone 7 at a down payment of just Rs 7,777 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,499. The monthly instalments come with a lucrative postpaid plan, which offers 30 GB data, unlimited calling (local, STD, national roaming), and Airtel Secure package that covers the device against any physical damage and offers cyber protection, as well.

Apple iPhone 7 series instalment offer on Airtel online store:

Models Storage & Colours MRP First down payment Monthly instalments (for 2 years: 24 months) Apple iPhone 7 32GB (Black/Silver/Gold/Rose Gold) Rs. 47,777 Rs. 7,777 Rs. 2,499 128GB(Black/Silver/Jet Black/Gold/Rose Gold/ Red) Rs. 56,300 Rs.16,300 Rs. 2,499 Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB(Black/Silver/Gold/Rose Gold) Rs. 57,300 Rs.17, 300 Rs. 2,499 128GB(Black/Silver/Jet Black/Gold/Rose Gold/ Red) Rs. 66,000 Rs. 26,000 Rs. 2,499

Here's how to buy Apple iPhone 7 series on Airtel Online store:

Go to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device of your choice Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals Make the down payment for phone The device will be delivered to your preferred location/address

As of now, Airtel Online store offers only Apple iPhone 7 series on select 21 cities in India and is slated to expand to wider regions with more smartphone brands in its product portfolio in coming days.

