Airtel has launched a new post-paid tariff plan to counter Reliance Jio's Rs 509 monthly billing subscription service.

Ever since the debut of Reliance Jio in 2016, the leading incumbent player has been at the receiving end with many new consumers and some existing Airtel users porting to the debutant carrier. In a bid to mitigate the mass migration, Airtel too joined the price-war by reducing its call and data fares to match Reliance Jio's, but it was mostly restricted to pre-paid.

Recently, Airtel has shifted focus on post-paid and has launched a new Rs 499 plan offering unlimited voice-calls and high-speed 40 GB 4G data privileges per month. What's interesting about the plan is that Airtel hasn't put any restriction on the daily internet consumption and if you couldn't use up all the benefits, it will be automatically added to the next 30-day monthly billing cycle.

Furthermore, Airtel is offering free one-year Amazon Prime subscription, which means users can not only get exclusive discount offers across all product categories and early one or two-day delivery service but also get unlimited access to rich media content of Prime Video service. In addition, Airtel users can access the Wynk TV subscription, which offers TV series, movies and also handset damage protection insurance option.

On the other hand, the Reliance Jio's Rs 509 plan offers 60GB 4G data but comes with a cap of 2GB per day and there is no scope for transferring any left-out benefits to the next month. But, it does offer a bevy of media content vis Jio suite of apps including Jio Cinema, Music and more.

The Airtel offer looks attractive and is sure to succeed in keeping the existing consumers happy and content. Also, the plan aims at customers who still haven't made up their mind about choosing a particular network provider's plan.

In a related development, Airtel is offering Samsung's latest Android flagship Galaxy S9 series for just Rs 9,900 down payment with a monthly subscription of Rs 2,499 for 24 months.

Also, the consumers are entitled to get unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 80 GB 4G data per month.

As part of the launch offer, Airtel is also giving one-year Amazon Prime Video subscription, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure service for free.

