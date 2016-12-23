The central government last week decided to discontinue the process of stamping check-in bags at six major airports across the country -- namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru -- since the civil aviation's ministry's pilot project of not stamping handbags came to a halt on Thursday.

According to a report in the Times of India, the CISF and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will review and "analyse the feedback of the pilot project" before the proposal can be extended further. The pilot project was aimed at doing away with the practice of putting a stamp on hand baggage tags and then on boarding cards, which would, in turn, give way to e-boarding cards.

"The security checked stamp mentions at what position the bag was checked, enabling CISF to hold the staffer responsible in case of any lapse. Our point is that CCTVs at baggage X-ray and passenger frisking areas can be used for the same thing -identifying who checked a cabin bag in case of fixing responsibility for a lapse," the Times of India quoted a source as saying.

The pilot project, which was launched earlier this year, hoped to introduce new rules that would make the air travel experience in the country smooth and hassle-free for passengers. If successful, the idea will be implemented at other smaller airports such as Guwahati, Lucknow, Jaipur, Patna Nagpur and Kochi.

"Starting December 15, we are beginning a pilot project at six major airports where passengers will not be required to get the security stamp on the tags on their hand baggage. They can get their other security checks done and board their flights. This is a passenger-friendly measure that we have initiated," CISF Director General O P Singh had informed the media after the meeting earlier during the month.