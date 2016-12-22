High school students in the Chinese city of Lizhou, central Henan province, were reportedly made to sit outside on Monday and write their examinations in toxic air heavy with smog.

According to People's Daily, around 400 students had to brave the harsh weather and toxic air to sit outside and write the examinations whole day in the school playground. They were asked to do so despite orders by the city authorities to suspend classes in all schools and kindergartens for a week due to the dangerous levels of pollution in the region.

China has been witnessing high levels of pollutants in the air for years, particularly in cities like Beijing. However, the winter season has worsened the condition and currently the government has placed a "red alert" in force in the northern region of the country. Reports state that some major roads in the Chinese capital have been closed and some of the flights at the city's airport were cancelled and rescheduled too because of heavy smog.

The principal of a middle school in central China's Henan has been suspended for organizing outdoor exam in smog https://t.co/oZI9gMZtfe pic.twitter.com/u952suf0BC — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) December 21, 2016

However, the images circulating on social media has drawn criticism and attention to the extent of the issue in the mainland.

School head suspended after making 480 students take an exam outside in thick #smog https://t.co/PY3iFsQZHo pic.twitter.com/W1uDzwD9PW — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) December 22, 2016

The images went viral among Chinese internet users after outraged parents complained about the school authorities to local newspapers. The principal of the school has reportedly been suspended as he ordered for the students to sit outside and give the exams despite official orders to cancel the classes for a week.