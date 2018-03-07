BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has announced that more than one lakh customers from Aircel have moved to BSNL under the mobile number portability plan (MNP) in Tamil Nadu.

In January, over 50,000 customers ported to BSNL network through MNP and over 1.8 Lakh existing subscribers are registered with the network to join BSNL.

"In the last five days (March 1 and 5, 2018) 1.28 lakh customers have ported into BSNL, while 66,886 customers have already joined the network," PTI quoted BSNL Tamil Nadu circle, Chief General Manager, R Marshal Antony Leo as saying.

"Intense competition following the disruptive entry of a new player, legal and regulatory challenges, high level of unsustainable debt and increased losses had together caused significant "negative business and reputational impact" on the company," PTI quoted Aircel.

BSNL has already inked an agreement with Nokia for its 4G services. According to the agreement, Nokia will help BSNL roll out its 4G services in 10 circles in the Western and Southern zones of India.

"Under Experience LL 49 plan for landline customers, there would be no installation charges till July 17, 2018. Similarly the popular BB 249 plan for broadband customers was available till March 31, 2018," Leo added.

Customers from Tamil Nadu circle (excluding Chennai) will receive resigned broadband plans where the data downloading limitation has been enhanced by the telecom company. Now the unlimited 699 plan will offer 30GB of download limit from 8GB and the unlimited 1049 plan will offer 60GB from 30GB which is double of the previous plan.