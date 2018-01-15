Indian domestic and international airlines have rolled out attractive deals around the New Year holiday season.

Low-cost air carrier GoAir announced its Republic Day offer, under which the company is offering domestic flight tickets to Delhi from 14 cities across India with special fares starting from Rs 1,485. AirAsia India is offering base fare of just Rs 99 on flights to seven cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Ranchi.The offer will start from January 15.

For AirAsia, passengers can book flight tickets till January 21 for travelling till July 31. Airport taxes and other charges extra will be charged for Rs 99 tickets. The discount will be applicable to the booking made through AirAsia's official website, airasia.com and AirAsia mobile app.

The GoAir offer is valid for travel between January 26 and January 28 as per the airline's official website (goair.in). People can avail the offer by booking flight tickets till January 25, 2018. Passengers can also get up to 10 percent off on the GoAir mobile app by using promo code GOAPP10 while booking tickets.

GoAir's Republic Day offer falls under company's seasonal discount scheme. The discounted rates from the other cities have been mentioned on the website. All most all major cities in the country are included in the Republic Day offer. The airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,485 from Lucknow to Delhi. At Rs, 1,631 passengers can book flight tickets from Ahmedabad to Delhi.

Passengers can book flight tickets to Jammu to Delhi flight tickets starting at Rs. 1,751, Ranchi to Delhi starting at Rs.2,077, Leh to Delhi starting at Rs. 2,100, Mumbai to Delhi starting at Rs. 2,167, Hyderabad to Delhi Rs. 2,215, Patna to Delhi starting at Rs. 2,317, Srinagar to Delhi starting at Rs. 2,472, Bagdogra to Delhi starting at Rs. 2,708, Bengaluru to Delhi Rs. 2,818, Kolkata to Delhi starting at Rs. 2,883, Guwahati to Delhi Rs. 3,630 and Goa to Delhi starting Rs 5,253 under GoAir's Republic Day' offer.

The offer is not applicable to infant booking, and standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies to the offer, said GoAir. Also group discount is not applicable to the offer.

Promotional fares from AirAsia India and GoAir come at a time when the civil aviation market is witnessing high competition due to increased passenger traffic. IndiGo has announced a New Year Sale on air tickets, with fares starting as low as Rs 899 on selected routes, and Jet Airways also announced 30% discount on international flight tickets. Vistara Also announced a 24-hour anniversary sale with fares starting as low as Rs 1,099 for the economy class.