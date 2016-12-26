AirAsia India's chief financial officer Ankur Khanna was questioned over the weekend by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged forex violation case. Khanna's statement has also been recorded under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The low-cost carrier's India operations (AirAsia India) have come under a cloud after ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry raised issues of questionable practices at the company. Last month, the Delhi High Court had issued notices to the carrier asking explanations to the allegations by Mistry. Now, the ED is probing allegations made by Mistry, Press Trust of India reported.

Previously, the airline and its officials were summoned by the ED to submit relevant documents and explain the matter to the investigating authorities as part of the probe. Further, the authorities said that the CFO could be called again for questioning apart from a few other executives.

The ED probe is currently looking into specific transactions of Rs 12 crore out of Rs 22 crore, which AirAsia India made to a Singapore-based firm, PTI added.

On October 24, flagging ethical concerns in the Tata Group's joint venture with AirAsia, Mistry had claimed of fraudulent transactions up to Rs 22 crore. In a letter written to the board members of Tata Sons a day after he was ousted on October 24, Mistry had said, "board members and trustees are also aware that in the case of Air Asia, ethical concerns have been raised with respect to certain transactions as well as overall prevailing culture within the organisation."

According to DGCA, AirAsia India recorded a market share of 2.8 percent in November.