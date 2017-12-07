Asia accounts for more than 16 million of the world's 17 million infants aged under one year living in areas with severe pollution, at least six times more than safe levels, says UNICEF

According to the Unicef report, titled "Danger in the air" released on Wednesday, India topped the list of countries with babies at risk, followed by China.

The report comes at a time when Delhi and north Indian states are grappling with severe air pollution crisis. Last month, Delhi schools had to be shut temporarily to reduce children's exposure to pollutants that had enveloped the capital.

The UNICEF report noted that air pollution-related ailments has led to the deaths of over 920,000 children under the age of five every year.

For detailed information, read the full report compiled by UNICEF.

Watch the video to find out more.