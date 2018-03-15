Air India's official Twitter account was at the receiving end of a cyberattack Thursday morning after a series of tweets posted on the handle claimed that all its flights were canceled. The Turkish hackers also said that Air India now partners with Turkish Airlines.

The incident came to light when the hackers changed the official handle's name of the airlines from @airindiain to @airindiaTR. Soon after the alleged hack, Twitter removed Air India's verified mark as well.

The tweet read:

"Last minute important announcement: All our flights have been cancelled. From now we will fly with Turkish Airlines."

The hackers also retweeted a Turkish account multiple times that claimed to be a 'cyber army' called 'AyyıldızTim'.

The tweets were posted in Turkish language and the cover photo was also changed to the image of Turkish Airlines, ANI reported.

The Turkish hackers account tweeted an image of the Air India account and wrote: "Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim. Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured."

Afrin'deki yigitlere ve Thy selam olsun ✋?? pic.twitter.com/Ob7N6SBZKL — AyyıldızTim (@AyyildizOrg132) March 14, 2018