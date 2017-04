In the wake of the Shiv Sena MP controversy, Air India on Monday laid down fresh rules to handle unruly passengers. The national carrier will press legal action and impose fine/charges on troublemakers.

The airlines will impose a fine of Rs 5 lakh for delay up to 1 hour, Rs10 lakh for more than 1 hour and 15 lakh for more than 2 hours.