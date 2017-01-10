A day after a data service company FlightStats published a report listing Air India as the 'third worst performing airline' in the world for on-time performance, the state-owned carrier has hit back.

"We totally disagree with the report published by FlightStats about AI. Initially, it seems that the report is fabricated so AI management will investigate the report till the end," AI's spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Also read: Air India deemed 'third-worst' airline in the world, Israel's EI AI the worst

The report comes at a time when Air India is already struggling to turn a profit despite being on a bailout package of Rs 10,000 crore. The nine other airlines that have been deemed worst include: El Al Israel Airlines (1), Icelandair (2), Philippine Airlines (4), Asiana Airlines (5), China Eastern Airlines (6), Hong Kong Airlines (7), Air China (8), Korean Air (9) and Hainan Airlines (10).

According to the website, the company, FlightStats, recognises airlines around the world that have the best on-time performance by keeping tabs on delays and cancellation patterns. Jim Hetzel, vice-president of aviation and distribution at FlightStats, told the agency that compiling the list is a herculean task. "We stitch data together from 500 different sources".

The company parses flight-tracking and positional services, airport runway times, radar services, airline data records among various other sources to come up with the lists, it was earlier reported.

The list pegged KLM Royal Dutch Airlines as the "best on-time performing airline".

In November, Air India had recorded a market share of 12.9 percent.