Adding a new chapter to the history of Indian aviation, Air India embarked on its maiden flight to Tel Aviv in Israel via the Saudi airspace Thursday, March 22.

Air India's flight 139 took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 6 pm and landed in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport after about seven and half hours.

"This is a really historic day that follows two years of very, very intensive work," Israeli Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said in a radio interview, Reuters reported. He also added that using the Saudi airspace cuts travel time to India by about two hours, which in turn also reduces the airfares.

This permission to fly over the Saudi airspace acts as a major boost to diplomatic ties between India and Israel and will also help tourism in both the countries.

Quick facts on India-Israel flights and why Saudi airspace is closed to certain nations