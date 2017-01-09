How do you chose an airline for your next family vacation? What aspects would you look at? Or would you simply opt for the cheapest flight?

Interestingly, the odds of flight delays go up to almost 55 percent when you chose the wrong airline. But how do you chose the right airline?

Every year, Flighstats, an aviation insights company puts together a list of airlines with best on-time performances. Throughout the year, the company keeps a track of delays and cancellation patterns of airlines worldwide.

The list pegged KLM Royal Dutch Airlines as the "best on-time performing airline".

However, the list also features 10 worst-performing airlines in the world. EI AI Israel Airlines was ranked the worst airline on the on-time performance front, while Air India ranked third in the list, Bloomberg reported.

Jim Hetzel, vice-president of aviation and distribution at FlightStats, told agency that compiling the list is a herculean task. "We stitch data together from 500 different sources".

The company parses flight-tracking and positional services, airport runway times, radar services, airline data records among various other sources to come up with the lists.

Rank Best Airlines 1 KLM Royal Dutch 2 Iberia airlines 3 Japan Airlines 4 Qatar Airways 5 Austrian airways 6 Al l Nippon Airways 7 Singapore Airlines 8 Delta Air Lines 9 TAM Linhas Aéreas 10 Qantas Airways