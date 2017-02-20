The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the result declaration date of its recent examination for admission to several courses like MBA, PGDM, MCA and others. The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) will be declared on Friday.

The ATMA (off-line) was conducted on February 12, 2017 and its result was expected to be announced on February 20. However, AIMS has notified on its official website that the ATMA results will be declared on February 24.

[READ: Will UPSC Civil Services main 2016 results be declared this week?]

"The scores of ATMA test are valid for Maharashtra Institute-level MBA seats along with all India level seats," according to a statement published on AIMS website. Candidates score one mark for every correct answer, no marks for unanswered questions, and a 0.25 negative mark for each wrong answer.

How to check ATMA result 2017:

- Go to ATMA AIMS official website

- Follow ATMA result link

- Enter Roll Number/Registration Number/PID along with the password

(Source: ATMA AIMS)