A Niti Aayog document, presented at a Governors' conference last month, claims that the Union government is trying to make India free from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism by 2022.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, referring to India's improvement in the ease of doing business ranking, said, "In the next two years, India will definitely be in top 50 and in three years we should really target India to be in top 20 and this is doable because of the reforms that have been carried out since the last three years."

Rajiv Kumar, the newly appointed chairman of Niti Aayog, projected that India will be among the top three developed economies of the world if it continues to grow at 8 percent till 2047.

An excerpt from the Niti Aayog's document said: "We will achieve 'Kuposhan Mukt Bharat' (malnutrition-free India) by 2022. The government will be connect all villages with habitations over 500 (250 habitations in special areas) with all-weather roads by 2019 under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana."

The document also states that India will have around 20 world-class higher education institutes by 2022.

India’s strides in ‘Ease of Business’ made a few people uncomfortable…wish they focussed on making business easier when they were in power. pic.twitter.com/MlpWCvqiHm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2017

Meanwhile, addressing criticism over demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress for not taking any disciplinary measures during its tenure at the Centre. "Had there been certain disciplines under the previous government, like insolvency code, bankruptcy code or commercial code, they would have enjoyed the celebration of India's 100th position, which we are doing now."